Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland plans to restrict border with Russia due to security concerns

by Abbey Fenbert November 16, 2023 12:42 AM 2 min read
A member of the Finnish Border Guard stands next to a fence along the Finnish-Russian border in Pelkola, Imatra, Finland, on May 30, 2023. (Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland plans to close crossings along its eastern border on Nov. 16 for national security purposes, the Finnish media outlet Helsingin Sanomat reported on Nov. 15, citing sources within the government.

The Finnish government had planned to announce border restrictions earlier, on Nov. 15, but postponed the decision due to updated intelligence information, according to sources.

It is unclear whether Finland plans to close all, or only some, of its border crossings.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen will hold a press briefing on the border restrictions on Nov. 16. The original briefing scheduled for Nov. 15 was canceled and postponed.

Sources told Helsingin Sanomat that the situation along the border with Russia had deteriorated. The delayed announcement reflects a plan to impose tougher restrictions in light of new information.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The restrictions may be in place for an indefinite period, and could involve restrictions based on national origin. However, those measures would not prevent foreigners entering the country from applying for asylum.

Finnish authorities reported a spike in asylum seekers arriving at its eastern border. These are foreigners who pass through Russia from third countries, such as Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Somalia.

According to the agency responsible for maintaining Finland's border security, Russia has stopped preventing asylum seekers who lack required travel documents from traveling to the Finnish border.

Finnish media also reported in September that Russia has been building up its military bases along  the border with Finland.

Finland's Borders Act allows the government to close a crossing point or restrict border traffic for a limited or indefinite period of time in order to prevent serious threats to national security or public health.

Ukraine war latest: Russia lost 4,000 soldiers on eastern front in 2 weeks, commander says
Key developments on Nov. 14: * Commander: Russia lost over 4,000 soldiers on eastern front over past 2 weeks * Prosecutor’s office identifies Russian soldiers who killed civilians, including well-known children’s writer * Germany’s Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with 25 Leopard 1 tanks * EU pro…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.