Ukraine used F-16s to repel Russia's mass missile attack, Zelensky confirms

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 4:36 PM 1 min read
The first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons received by Ukraine fly on the Day of Ukrainian Air Force in an unspecified location, Ukraine on Aug. 4, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Air Force used F-16 jets as part of its defense against Russia's mass missile and drone attack on Aug. 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed during a press conference on Aug. 27.

Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

Strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv, part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.

Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the morning attack.

F-16s gave "a very good result," Zelensky told reporters. "As part of this huge attack, we shot down some missiles and drones with the help of F-16s."

"We thank our partners for providing us with the F-16s. Of course, this is not enough, we don't have many of them, and we still need to train pilots," Zelensky added.

Ukraine received its first F-16s by the beginning of August, a year after its allies formed the fighter jet coalition to provide training and aircraft to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been promised at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium. Ukraine has reportedly received ten jets so far.

F-16s are expected to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi commenting on Aug. 4 that the arrival of the jets will result in "more downed missiles."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
