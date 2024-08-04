Skip to content
Syrskyi: Recent arrival of F-16s will mean 'more downed missiles and planes'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 8:51 PM 2 min read
An F-16 fighter aircraft performs during the Antidotum airshow in Leszno, Poland on June 22, 2024. (Sergei GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
The recent delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine means there will be "more downed missiles and planes used by Russian criminals to attack Ukrainian cities," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 4.  

Syrskyi made the comments in a Facebook post, following confirmation earlier in the day by President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukrainian pilots are already using the first batch of recently delivered F-16s.

In his post, Syrskyi thanked allies for their decision.

The Times reported on Aug. 1 that the first batch of planes included six jets provided by the Netherlands, while the Economist reported on Aug. 4 that Ukraine received 10 F-17 jets at the end of July.

Although some defense experts do not expect F-16s to become game-changers in the war, the jets may strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and shield the country's population centers from Russia's daily bombardments.

Kyiv has been calling for these U.S.-made fourth-generation jets since the very first year of the full-scale war in order to bolster its air force, which made up of Soviet-made aircraft and has been significantly depleted over the past years of war.

5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
