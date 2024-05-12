Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy, Kharkiv, Missile attack, Ukraine, Russia
Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2024 4:57 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Explosions rocked Sumy and Kharkiv on the afternoon of May 12, as reported by Ukraine’s Air Force and a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground in Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine, minutes after an alert was announced in the region.

So far, there are no details on casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 11

A missile attack against the outskirts of the city of Sumy killed a woman aged around 37 on May 11, the regional military administration reported. The strike was aimed against local infrastructure, officials said without providing further details on the target or the consequences.

Syrskyi: Russia’s breakthrough attempt halted, situation in several sectors ‘changing rapidly’
“The enemy has partial success in some areas, and in others, (Ukraine’s) Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 12.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:57 PM

3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.