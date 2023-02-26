Opposition group: Russian aircraft damaged by explosions in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two explosions were heard at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk in the morning of Feb. 26, Bypol, a Belarusian opposition group, reported on Feb. 26.

According to the report, a Russian military aircraft was damaged following the explosions.

Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons, reported that local residents had heard several explosions in the area at around 8:30-9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Later in the day, Belarusian Hajun reported that the area is currently being “patrolled by a helicopter, and searches are being carried out by riot police on the ground.”

Although Belarus has not officially declared war on Ukraine, Russian troops are stationed on the territory of Belarus and have launched missile attacks at Ukraine from there.

Belarus' Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 24 that it was conducting "combat readiness measures." Additionally, the Defense Ministry stated that "one of the missile units" was moving to a designated area for combat use. It is not clear what this area is.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, as of Jan. 16, there were around 50 Russian aircraft stationed in Belarus, concentrated predominantly at the Machulishchy and Baranavichy airfields.