Explosions reported at a Belarus airfield

The monitoring project Belarusian Gayun reported several explosions at the Ziabrauka airfield, located in Belarusian Gomel Oblast that is bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, overnight on Aug. 11.

Belarusian Gayun said there were “at least eight flashes” seen starting from 12:30 a.m.

Franak Viacorka, the advisor to the leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, also said that at least eight explosions took place near the airfield, which is “used by Russian aviation in the war against Ukraine.”



However, Belarusian Defense Ministry later said that one of their pieces of equipment caught fire during new engine testing at 11 p.m. on Aug. 10.



Earlier on Aug. 9, Belarus announced renewed joint military drills with Russia that were scheduled to take place in Belarus from Aug. 9-11, and in Russia from Aug. 22-25.



“So far, there is no confirmation if these explosions are connected to any military drills conducted by the Russian and Belarus armies on Belarus territory,” Viacorka said.