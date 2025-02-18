Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Italy, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions, shadow fleet, Russian oil, War
Edit post

Explosions reported on Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in Italy

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 18, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read
A Russian Navy ship is pictured through a binocular as it passes near the German Navy Frigate Sachesen on June 6, 2022, during the BALTOPS 22 Exercise in the Baltic Sea. (Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two explosions took place on the oil tanker Seajewel, moored in the Italian city of Savona on Feb. 18, with the vessel allegedly transporting Russian oil to Europe, Italian publication IVG reported.

The cause of the blasts remains unknown, but initial evidence suggests possible sabotage, including damage below the waterline and a fish kill near the tanker.

The Seajewel, part of Moscow's "shadow fleet" used to evade sanctions, had previously loaded oil in Russia three times in 2024, according to Ukrainian Pravda (UP).

The crew reported hearing two loud bangs, and the tanker's hull showed concave damage, indicating the possible placement of explosive devices.

UP revealed that the tanker had recently unloaded in the Romanian port of Constanta after arriving from Turkey and was reportedly heading to Novorossiysk, Russia, for reloading.

The Savona Coast Guard is investigating the incident with divers, though no further details have been released.

Russia's "shadow fleet" consists of aging tankers used to circumvent sanctions, including those imposed by the EU, U.K., and U.S. Ukraine recently sanctioned captains of these vessels, targeting Russian and Iranian nationals involved in illicit oil exports.

A growing portion of Russia's oil tanker fleet is being forced to reflag as sanctions intensify, disrupting Moscow's oil export logistics and forcing tankers to re-register in less reputable jurisdictions, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 23.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
