Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ex-Wagner Group commander arrested in Norway for attacking police

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 5:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrey Medvedev, a former Kremlin-controlled mercenary Wagner Group platoon commander who sought asylum in Norway, has been arrested in Oslo, exiled Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe reported.

Medvedev reportedly fought outside a bar in Norway’s capital on Feb. 22. He resisted the arrest and “kicked one or more officers,” according to the court files.

The former Wagner mercenary is charged with three criminal offenses.

Medvedev sought asylum in Norway in January after illegally crossing into the country.

In December 2022, he told The Insider, a Russian investigative media outlet, that he is aware of ten cases when the Wagner Group executed mercenaries for refusing to fight in Ukraine.

Medvedev was the commander of Yevgeny Nuzhin, a former prisoner who had signed a contract to fight with the Wagner Group in Ukraine. Shortly after arriving, he surrendered to Ukrainian forces.

On Nov. 13, a video surfaced of Nuzhin’s execution by sledgehammer, which subsequently became a self-ascribed symbol of the paramilitary group.

It later turned out that Nuzhin had been part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Evgeniy Prigozhin, who runs the Wagner Group, said in November that Nuzhnin was "a traitor," adding that "a dog died a dog's death."

The Wagner Group has been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings, in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.

Wagner Group claims to have stopped recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.