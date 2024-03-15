European, US officials condemn Russia's deadly attack on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

European and U.S. officials condemned Russia's March 15 missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa that killed at least 20 people and injured over 70.

Russian troops launched two Iskander-M missiles against Odesa, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian authorities. First responders and police officers were reportedly among the victims.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone attacks on the southern city of Odesa and the region, which hosts Ukraine's biggest seaports, resulting in the deaths of civilians and large-scale destruction.

Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova, which borders Odesa Oblast, commented on the strike, calling to provide Ukraine with "urgent help to defend itself and to defend peace in Europe."

"Russia's war on Ukraine knows no bounds… My heart goes out to Odesa," Sandu said on X (formerly Twitter).

Remains of Russian drones used to attack Odesa Oblast have been found several times on the Moldovan territory close to the border with Ukraine, while Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea have violated Moldovan airspace, prompting an increase in security measures.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Buric condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," adding strikes on civilian infrastructure must end.

Peter Stano, the European Commission's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, called the Odesa attack "another show of the barbaric nature of (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin's aggression," adding that "all responsible will be held to account."

Denise Brown, the current Head of the United Nations in Ukraine, said in a statement that she was "appalled by the horrible tragedy that struck Odesa City," emphasizing that "all efforts must be taken to stop the deaths and suffering of civilians."

"The loss of lives and injuries inflicted on civilians and those selflessly risking their lives to save them is utterly unacceptable," she added.

"International humanitarian law requires the protection of the civilian population, and launching an attack knowing that it would be disproportionate is a breach of this law."

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink also issued a statement, saying that "this cruel attack underscores that Russia will not stop its brazen aggression in Europe. "

"We need to help Ukraine stop Russia now. There is not a moment to lose," added Brink, as U.S. aid for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress.