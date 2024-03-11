Massive Russian drone attack damages infrastructure, homes in Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack against the city of Odesa overnight on March 11, causing damage to infrastructure and homes, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported.

Air defense units were at work for an hour and a half, repelling waves of Shahed drones approaching the city from the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 attack drones during the night, the military said.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

The attack hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa and caused a fire, which emergency workers extinguished. The attack also damaged administrative buildings in the city and smashed the windows of multiple homes. Debris from fallen drones damaged outbuildings in the area.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said on March 8 that Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's maritime corridor by making constant strikes on Odesa.

A Russian missile attack on Odesa on March 6 killed five people. The attack coincided with President Volodymyr Zelensky's and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' joint visit to the city.