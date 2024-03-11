Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Odesa, Shahed drones
Edit post

Massive Russian drone attack damages infrastructure, homes in Odesa

by Abbey Fenbert March 11, 2024 7:10 AM 1 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack against the city of Odesa overnight on March 11, causing damage to infrastructure and homes, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported.

Air defense units were at work for an hour and a half, repelling waves of Shahed drones approaching the city from the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 attack drones during the night, the military said.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

The attack hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa and caused a fire, which emergency workers extinguished. The attack also damaged administrative buildings in the city and smashed the windows of multiple homes. Debris from fallen drones damaged outbuildings in the area.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said on March 8 that Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's maritime corridor by making constant strikes on Odesa.

A Russian missile attack on Odesa on March 6 killed five people. The attack coincided with President Volodymyr Zelensky's and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' joint visit to the city.

After 10 years of war, Krasnohorivka in new danger as Russia advances in the east
Editor’s note: Due to fear caused by the tense environment in Krasnohorivka and the possibility of their city being occupied by Russian forces in the future, some subjects interviewed declined to give their last names. KRASNOHORIVKA, DONETSK OBLAST – On the streets of the small industrial city of K…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukraine news
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
