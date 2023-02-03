EU provides Ukraine with ambulances, new off-road trucks for military

Following the Ukraine-EU summit held on Feb. 3 in Kyiv, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell reported that 94 off-road trucks, 50 ambulances, and 13 new off-road military transport vehicles had already arrived in Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

On Twitter, Borrell wrote that it was “another concrete example of support to Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend their territory, sovereignty, and population.”

“And more will come. The EU will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed,” he wrote.

Total EU military support for Ukraine under the EPF is 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the working towards a 1 billion euro contribution to Ukraine for the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Russia.

“Rebuilding homes, roads, infrastructure, schools, and hospitals is a daily job that needs to be done,” she said, adding that it is as important as “repairing the damage that Putin’s bombs are causing to the energy infrastructure."

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the EU provided Ukraine with aid totaling 49 billion euros. Von der Leyen said that a new tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia would be introduced on Feb. 24, a year after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion.



