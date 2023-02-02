European Commission President, EU foreign policy chief arrive in Kyiv for Ukraine-EU summit

European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they arrived in Kyiv for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit. On the eve of the summit set to take place on Feb. 3, consultations will be held between the European Commission and the Ukrainian government.

“We are here together (with Commissioners) to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The Ukraine-EU summit is an annual event as part of Article 5 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. The Feb. 3 summit’s theme is expected to be the EU’s further support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.

“EU assistance has reached €50 billion since the start of Russia’s war. Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild,” Borrell wrote on Feb. 2.

On Jan. 31, Euractive reported, citing a draft summit communique, that the European Union’s top officials won’t commit to Ukraine’s quick entry into the union.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 30 that he expects Ukraine to achieve the “pre-entry stage of negotiations” to join the European Union this year. He said he hopes Ukraine can make a “significant leap forward” at the upcoming summit.

The European Union granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, in a historic step on the long and difficult path to EU membership.