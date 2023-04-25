EU provides Ukraine with another 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has disbursed another 1.5 billion euro tranche (about $1.6 billion) to Ukraine under its annual macro-financial assistance package, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 25.

“We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia’s aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms,” von der Leyen tweeted.

The European Council agreed on allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial aid to Ukraine on Dec. 15. Loan funds will be transferred to the state budget in installments throughout the year.

Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros on Jan. 17.

The 18 billion euro support package aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.