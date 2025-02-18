EU plans $6.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of US-Russia talks, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) to bolster Kyiv's strategic position ahead of U.S.-led talks with Russia, Politico reported on Feb. 18, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The package is expected to include 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, and equipment for military brigades. According to Politico, the value of the aid could increase to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) depending on individual EU member states' contributions.

The initiative comes as U.S. President Donald Trump urges Europe to take on a greater role in security and military support for Ukraine.

EU nations will have the option to contribute either financially or through direct military assistance, with contributions expected to be proportional to their gross national income. EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the package at their upcoming meeting in Brussels next week.

Unanimous approval is unlikely due to opposition from Hungary, meaning the aid may be structured as a coalition of willing countries rather than a formal EU-wide initiative.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most Russia-friendly leader, has consistently opposed sanctions on Moscow and criticized military aid for Ukraine, arguing it prolongs the war.

Ukraine remains heavily reliant on U.S. military assistance, but funds previously approved by Congress during the former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are nearly depleted.

Future weapons aid is now contingent on congressional approval and Trump's decisions, giving him significant leverage in shaping U.S. support for Ukraine.

Zelensky has estimated that U.S. weapons account for about 40% of Ukraine's total arms supply, underscoring Washington's continued role in Kyiv's defense despite efforts to ramp up domestic production and secure greater European military support.