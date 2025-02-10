Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, shadow fleet, Europe, Russia, War, Oil, Baltic Sea, Business
Edit post

Europe mulls large-scale seizures of Russia's 'shadow fleet' ships, Politico reports

by Kateryna Denisova February 10, 2025 1:19 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Kriti King, a crude oil tanker entering the Bosphorus on Nov. 22, 2023, heading towards the Black Sea and the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. (John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries are privately discussing large-scale seizures of Russian oil tankers in the Baltic Sea after a number of incidents, Politico reported on Feb. 10, citing two unnamed EU diplomats and two government officials.

The media outlet referred to a late December incident in which an undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia was damaged, likely by a tanker believed to be part of Moscow's "shadow fleet," a group of aging tankers routinely used for sanction evasion.

The Eagle S vessel, carrying Russian oil, was detained in Finnish territorial waters in connection to the incident. Helsinki launched an investigation to determine whether the damage was accidental or deliberate sabotage.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that "NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea" following the incident in the Gulf of Finland.

According to Politico, European countries are also drafting new legislation that would enable potential seizures of Russian oil tankers on legal grounds.

Among the proposals under consideration is the use of international law to seize vessels on environmental or piracy grounds. Individual countries could also make independent decisions, jointly introducing new national laws to arrest ships in more distant maritime zones, the news outlet wrote.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that nearly 50% of the sanctioned trade in Russian marine oil goes via the Gulf of Finland.

The Nordic countries have been on high alert due to mounting security threats from Russia. European intelligence services warned in 2023 that Russia could be preparing to sabotage power cables, wind turbines, and gas pipes in the Nordic countries.

The European Union, the U.K., and the U.S. have slapped sanctions on oil-carrying vessels of Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

In early February, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian "shadow fleet" captains, targeting Russian citizens and one Iranian national engaged in illicit oil exports through ship-to-ship transfers and other methods to bypass price caps.

Europe’s inaction on undersea infrastructure is a security time bomb
Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, concerns over the security of energy and communication infrastructure in the Baltic Sea intensified. Initially, focus was placed on the threat of hybrid attacks from Russia. However, it became evident that Russian military vessels and so-ca…
The Kyiv IndependentArvydas Anušauskas

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.