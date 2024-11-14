Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Russia, Sanctions, Russian oil industry, Business, Sanctions Evasion
Edit post

EU preparing more sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, Bloomberg says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2024 1:35 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Russian oil tanker Crius waits for a cargo of oil in Ceuta, Spain, on March 5, 2023. (Antonio Sempere/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing a new round of sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet," Bloomberg reported on Nov. 14, citing people familiar with the plans.

Russia's shadow fleet is a group of older and often uninsured vessels used to ship out Russian oil while avoiding international sanctions imposed in 2022 as part of the effort to cut Moscow's fossil fuel revenue.

EU member nations hope to approve the sanctions package by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported. The new restrictions would likely include penalties for individuals involved in the shadow fleet trade.

The details of the package are still being negotiated, sources said, and the final version will require unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

According to Bloomberg, some members hope the sanctions will include stronger measures against Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The EU, U.K., and U.S. have targeted Russia's shadow fleet in previous rounds of sanctions, applying restrictions to individual tankers and shipping services.

The shadow fleet helps Russia successfully evade the West's attempts to stifle its oil profits via the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed two years ago. The Group of Seven (G7) unveiled the cap in late 2022, hoping to limit the revenues that feed Russia's war machine in Ukraine.

According to a report from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Insititute published in October, Russia has invested $10 billion in expanding its shadow fleet since the price cap was imposed in 2022.

If the EU is able to approve the new package by the end of the year, it could adopt the sanctions by the symbolic date of Feb. 24, 2025 — the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine repels Russian attempt to enter Kupiansk, military says
Key developments on Nov. 14: * Ukraine repels Russian attempt to enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says * Defense Ministry pledges to draft bill on demobilization by Dec. 18, official says * European officials opening up to ‘land-for-security’ deal in Ukraine, WP reports * Trump’s nomi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.