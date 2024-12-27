Skip to content
NATO, Baltics, Baltic Sea, shadow fleet, Mark Rutte, Finland, Estonia
NATO to 'enhance military presence' in Baltic Sea following damage to undersea power cable, Rutte says

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2024 8:51 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte looks on as he answers journalists' questions during a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 3, 2024. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Dec. 27 that "NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea" following the recent damage to the Estlink 2 power cable in the Gulf of Finland, likely caused by Russia.

The comments made by Rutte on social media follow a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb about the "Finnish-led investigation into possible sabotage of undersea cables."

Finnish police announced in a press conference on Dec. 26 that recent damage to the cable in the Gulf of Finland was likely caused by a Russian tanker believed to be a part of Moscow's "shadow fleet."

The Estlink 2, a 170-kilometer (106-mile) undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia, was reported to be seriously damaged on Christmas Day. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of sabotage.

The ship likely belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, a group of vessels employed to help the Kremlin evade sanctions, Finnish customs officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the damage was accidental or deliberate sabotage. The anchor of the Russian vessel Eagle S appears to have caused the damage to the cable, authorities added.

The Estlink 2 has remained offline since the incident and repair to the cable could take months, threatening the power supply in the winter season. The Finnish and Estonian governments are holding emergency meetings to assess the situation.

Rutte did not provide details on how any "enhance military presence" may play out.

A day earlier on Dec. 26, Rutte held a phone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and said that NATO stands "ready to provide further support."

Nordic countries have been on high alert due to increasing security threats from Russia. European intelligence services warned in 2023 that Russia could be preparing to sabotage power cables, wind turbines, and gas pipes, in Nordic countries.

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
