Estonia considers closing its border with Russia

by Rachel Amran February 14, 2024 7:23 AM 2 min read
A view of the border crossing from Estonia into Russia over the Narva River on May 27, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Estonia announced that the country may be forced to close its border crossing points with Russia due to increased migration pressures, Estonian Police and Border Guard announced on Feb. 13.

"In recent weeks, Russia has deliberately directed to the Estonian border groups of foreigners lacking the legal right to enter the European Union," the statement reads. "If these activities continue, we will be forced to close border crossing points to protect national security and public order, as has already been done in Finland due to migration pressure."

The Estonian government has noted an influx of migrants and asylum seekers from Russia over recent months.

Finland recently closed all eight checkpoints along its border with Russia until at least April 14 due to an influx of asylum seekers from countries like Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen entering Finland via Russia. Most of these migrants attempt to enter Finland without legal documentation.  

"We have seen no signs that Russia is changing its behavior. On the contrary, the information we have received confirms our assessment that Russia is continuing its hybrid operation," Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said earlier this month.

Border closures also prohibit asylum applications for international protection at any border with Russia.

Russia uses migration as a way to pressure Finland and other eastern EU countries.

Author: Rachel Amran
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
4:02 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
