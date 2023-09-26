Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Erdogan: Turkey to ratify Sweden's NATO bid if US approves F-16 sales to Ankara

by Martin Fornusek September 26, 2023 3:49 PM 2 min read
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends a press conference during NATO Summit at LITEXPO Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Center in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish parliament would ratify Sweden's accession to NATO if the U.S. approves the sale of its F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, Reuters reported on Sept. 26.

Erdogan told reporters on his flight back from Azerbaijan that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the issue of Sweden's NATO aspirations with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken in New York last week.

According to the Turkish president, the Biden administration is linking the F-16 sales to Ankara's approval of the Swedish NATO bid.

"If they (the U.S.) keep their promises, our parliament will keep its own promise as well. Turkish parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership," Erdogan said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Both Sweden and Finland applied to join the Alliance in May 2022 due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Turkey initially blocked both of their bids but gave the green light to Helsinki in March.

Erdogan seemingly conceded to back Sweden's bid and forward it to the Turkish parliament on July 10 after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

A day after the announcement, the Biden administration said that it would move forward with the sale of F-16s to Turkey. Ankara requested to buy $20 billion of F-16 aircraft and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the U.S. in October 2021.

Since then, neither the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid nor the sale of the jets have been finalized.

Sweden also waits for a green light from Hungary, another NATO member that has not approved Stockholm's accession to the alliance so far.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sept. 25 that Budapest is in "no rush" with the ratification, suggesting further delays before the Nordic country can join the military bloc.

Hungarian Foreign Minister: Hungary’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid ‘only a technical issue’
Hungary’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership is “only a technical issue”, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on July 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.