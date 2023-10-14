Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Embassy: 16 Russians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2023 2:52 PM 1 min read
Israeli forensic members and soldiers gather next to a container where the bodies of Israeli casualties are being stored at the army base in Ramla, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2023. (Thomas Coex/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sixteen Russians were killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Russian state media TASS reported on Oct. 14, citing the Russian Embassy.

Additionally, eight Russians are missing, and preliminary information suggests that at least one Russian is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian armed militant group Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale against Israel on Oct. 7, using missiles and soldiers who infiltrated Israeli territory.

Over 120 civilians are currently being held hostage by Hamas, according to the Israel Defense Forces' update on Oct. 14. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed.

The ongoing conflict has also impacted other foreign nationals. Ukraine's embassy in Israel also told the news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 13. that 12 Ukrainians had been killed and another nine Ukrainians were injured. Eight Ukrainians are still missing.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
