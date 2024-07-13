Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, Russia, Drone attack, Oil depot, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor claims

by Kateryna Denisova July 13, 2024 10:11 AM 1 min read
Alleged footage of a fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast on July 13, 2024. (Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing a fire overnight on July 13, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Rostov Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast.

Golubev claimed that a large fire broke out at the oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district in the east of Rostov Oblast. A fire-fighting train was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire, he added. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reports. The Kyiv Independent could verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

A total of over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and depots were targeted by Ukrainian special operations forces as of late June, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Drone attacks caused fire at substations, oil depot in 2 Russian regions, governors claim
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down three drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, five over Astrakhan Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, and 21 over Rostov Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:52 PM

Ukraine's GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months.

"Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow" in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.