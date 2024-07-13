Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing a fire overnight on July 13, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Rostov Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast.

Golubev claimed that a large fire broke out at the oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district in the east of Rostov Oblast. A fire-fighting train was involved in efforts to extinguish a fire, he added. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reports. The Kyiv Independent could verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

A total of over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and depots were targeted by Ukrainian special operations forces as of late June, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.