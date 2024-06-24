Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Oil depot, Oil, Russia
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukrainian drones have struck over 30 Russian oil targets

by Sonya Bandouil June 25, 2024 2:28 AM
A oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk that caught fire on May 8, 2024. (Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special operations forces have targeted over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and depots, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a military meeting.

He praised the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine for its efforts and noted the drones' far reach, which can now cover distances of 1,500 kilometers.

Recent drone attacks have hit targets as far as Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.

Despite U.S. concerns about rising oil prices and potential Russian retaliation, Zelensky has emphasized Ukraine's need to defend itself, and argued that Russian society must adapt to living without key energy resources.


"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," a source told the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
12:28 AM
