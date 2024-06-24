Zelensky: Ukrainian drones have struck over 30 Russian oil targets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special operations forces have targeted over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and depots, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a military meeting.



He praised the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine for its efforts and noted the drones' far reach, which can now cover distances of 1,500 kilometers.



Recent drone attacks have hit targets as far as Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.



Despite U.S. concerns about rising oil prices and potential Russian retaliation, Zelensky has emphasized Ukraine's need to defend itself, and argued that Russian society must adapt to living without key energy resources.



"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," a source told the Kyiv Independent.