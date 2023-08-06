Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2023 1:41 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling on Aug. 5-6, 2023. (Photo: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 6.

One person was killed and two others were injured by Russian shelling in the village of Niu-York. Fourteen houses and a school were also damaged, Kyrylenko wrote.

Another person was killed in the village of Torske, Kyrylenko added.

Several other settlements across the region were shelled, causing property damage.

A total of 1,644 people in Donetsk Oblast have been killed by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion and an additional 3,932 others have been injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are expected to be much higher.

Ukraine’s Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight
Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Aug. 6 that 30 missiles and 27 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense overnight during Russia’s latest mass attack that came in several waves.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.