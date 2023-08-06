Governor: 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 6.

One person was killed and two others were injured by Russian shelling in the village of Niu-York. Fourteen houses and a school were also damaged, Kyrylenko wrote.

Another person was killed in the village of Torske, Kyrylenko added.

Several other settlements across the region were shelled, causing property damage.

A total of 1,644 people in Donetsk Oblast have been killed by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion and an additional 3,932 others have been injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are expected to be much higher.