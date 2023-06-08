Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Dnipro River carries mines, ammunition to Odesa seaside

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 9:36 PM 1 min read
Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. (Source: Oleh Kiper/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The flooded Dnipro River is carrying mines and other types of unexploded ordnance to Odesa's seaside, Governor Oleh Kiper warned the city's residents on June 8.

"Due to the terrorist attack against the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, a large amount of garbage and debris entered the Black Sea from the Dnipro River," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

"In the sea area near the coast of Odesa, mines and unexploded ammunition, as well as fragments of buildings and trees have already been recorded."

The governor warned the residents of Odesa to refrain from walking along the coast and beaches.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a major humanitarian and environmental disaster.

Shortly after the breach, the State Emergency Service warned that mines could be dislodged and carried away by the flooded Dnipro River.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
