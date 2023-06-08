Governor: Dnipro River carries mines, ammunition to Odesa seaside

This audio is created with AI assistance

The flooded Dnipro River is carrying mines and other types of unexploded ordnance to Odesa's seaside, Governor Oleh Kiper warned the city's residents on June 8.

"Due to the terrorist attack against the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, a large amount of garbage and debris entered the Black Sea from the Dnipro River," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

"In the sea area near the coast of Odesa, mines and unexploded ammunition, as well as fragments of buildings and trees have already been recorded."

The governor warned the residents of Odesa to refrain from walking along the coast and beaches.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a major humanitarian and environmental disaster.

Shortly after the breach, the State Emergency Service warned that mines could be dislodged and carried away by the flooded Dnipro River.