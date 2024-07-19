BBC: NATO allies must prepare for decade of war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BBC on July 18 that NATO allies must prepare for the worst case scenario of a decade-long war in Ukraine.

When asked by the BBC if NATO allies had to be prepared for the war to go on for more than 10 years, Stoltenberg replied "yes."

"The main message is that the stronger the support for Ukraine and the longer we are willing to commit, the sooner this war can end," Stoltenberg told BBC. "The paradox is that now (Russian) President Putin believes that he can wait us out. So therefore, the war continues."

Stoltenberg, whose term as Secretary General ends in October, has consistently urged NATO allies to increase defense spending, amid risks of fracturing among the alliance. Multiple NATO countries, including Slovakia and Hungary have questioned NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war, calling instead for a peace agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also maintained that he would bring the war to an immediate end if he wins in November that in a plan that reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

When asked whether a second Trump presidency would ensure less funding for NATO, Slotenberg replied that "the right thing to do regardless of what you think about the US commitment to NATO is to invest more in our defence."

"When we communicate very clearly that we are here for long haul, that we have strong enduring support for Ukraine, then we have the conditions for a solution where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent state," Stoltenberg added. "This will provide more predictability and accountability and support and it will also demonstrate our enduring commitment to support Ukraine."

During the recent NATO summit in Washington, the alliance clarified Ukraine's "irreversible" path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance's ongoing commitments to Kyiv "constitute a bridge to Ukraine's membership."

NATO allies also announced plans to provide Ukraine with a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43 billion), a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, and further air defense commitments.







