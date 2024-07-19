Skip to content
News Feed, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, Ukraine, War, Russia
BBC: NATO allies must prepare for decade of war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

by Dmytro Basmat July 19, 2024 3:12 AM 2 min read
Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, is pictured during the Informal Meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers on June 1, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BBC on July 18 that NATO allies must prepare for the worst case scenario of a decade-long war in Ukraine.

When asked by the BBC if NATO allies had to be prepared for the war to go on for more than 10 years, Stoltenberg replied "yes."

"The main message is that the stronger the support for Ukraine and the longer we are willing to commit, the sooner this war can end," Stoltenberg told BBC. "The paradox is that now (Russian) President Putin believes that he can wait us out. So therefore, the war continues."

Stoltenberg, whose term as Secretary General ends in October, has consistently urged NATO allies to increase defense spending, amid risks of fracturing among the alliance. Multiple NATO countries, including Slovakia and Hungary have questioned NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war, calling instead for a peace agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also maintained that he would bring the war to an immediate end if he wins in November that in a plan that reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

When asked whether a second Trump presidency would ensure less funding for NATO, Slotenberg replied that "the right thing to do regardless of what you think about the US commitment to NATO is to invest more in our defence."

"When we communicate very clearly that we are here for long haul, that we have strong enduring support for Ukraine, then we have the conditions for a solution where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent state," Stoltenberg added. "This will provide more predictability and accountability and support and it will also demonstrate our enduring commitment to support Ukraine."

During the recent NATO summit in Washington, the alliance clarified Ukraine's "irreversible" path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance's ongoing commitments to Kyiv "constitute a bridge to Ukraine's membership."

NATO allies also announced plans to provide Ukraine with a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43 billion), a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, and further air defense commitments.

Working with Trump would be ‘hard work,’ Zelensky says
Working with Donald Trump if he is re-elected U.S. president would be “hard work, but we are hard workers,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a interview with BBC on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Most popular

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
