Denmark, Ukraine, Artillery, Shells, Russia, War
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $336 million

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 6:44 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish Defense Ministry announced on March 12 a new 2.3 billion kroner ($336 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

The package is Denmark's 16th such delivery of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Denmark last provided a military aid package in February 2024 worth around $247 million.  

The newest package contains Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, self-propelled 120-mm mortars, and associated ammunition. The funds will also be used as part of the Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Czech PM: Czech initiative receives commitments for 200,000 more artillery shells
The Czech-led initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition received “non-binding commitments” for a further 200,000 shells, in addition to the confirmed purchase of 300,000 rounds, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on March 12, according to the Czech Press Agency (CTK).
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

"It requires great political and economic will if Europe is to deliver on its ambitions for support for Ukraine. This particularly applies to artillery ammunition," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"With the 16th donation package, we emphasize that we are with Ukraine for the long haul. Their fight for freedom is also Europe's fight, and we cannot afford to let the Ukrainians down now."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement
The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia’s aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
