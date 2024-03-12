Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $336 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish Defense Ministry announced on March 12 a new 2.3 billion kroner ($336 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

The package is Denmark's 16th such delivery of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Denmark last provided a military aid package in February 2024 worth around $247 million.

The newest package contains Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, self-propelled 120-mm mortars, and associated ammunition. The funds will also be used as part of the Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

"It requires great political and economic will if Europe is to deliver on its ambitions for support for Ukraine. This particularly applies to artillery ammunition," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"With the 16th donation package, we emphasize that we are with Ukraine for the long haul. Their fight for freedom is also Europe's fight, and we cannot afford to let the Ukrainians down now."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.