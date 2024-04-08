Skip to content
News Feed, Energy, Critical infrastructure, Denmark, Ukraine, Russia
Denmark announces $5.8 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2024 9:26 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko (L), and his Danish counterpart Lars Aagaard (R), shake hands during a briefing for media on April 8, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Meetband/Energoatom/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Denmark's Foreign Ministry announced $5.8 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to a press release on April 8.

The announcement came during Danish Energy Minister Lars Aagaard's visit to Kyiv.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark has provided almost $9.5 billion to Ukraine, making it the second largest financial backer as a percentage of GDP.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country. Among Moscow's targets were the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant in Cherkasy Oblast, the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant in Chernivtsi Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said in March that Russian attacks had damaged 80% of the company's thermal power capacity.

"Energy security and supply is being used as a weapon against Ukraine to wear down Ukrainian citizens," said Aagaard.

"From our side, we will do whatever we can to make their energy systems as robust and sustainable as possible," he added.

The funds will be directed toward Ukraine's ability to rebuild damaged infrastructure and "develop an energy system that is more resistant to both rough winters and Russian attacks," Aagaard said.

Aagard also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Herman Haluschenko, and the two ministers signed an agreement on a Danish-Ukrainian partnership in the field of renewable energy, with a special focus on biogas.  

3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
