Defense Ministry must resolve procurement agencies issues by February, Deputy PM says

by Kateryna Hodunova January 30, 2025 3:02 PM 3 min read
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna attends the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine on Aug. 20, 2024. (Kirill Chubotin/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry must resolve all issues regarding the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Rear Operator (DOT) by the end of February, said Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Suspilne reported on Jan. 30.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Jan. 24 refused to extend the contract with the DPA director Maryna Bezrukova for another year over supposedly poor performance, defying the DPA Supervisory Board's decision. According to Bezrukova, Umerov's move caused a "legal conflict" inside the organization, reportedly blocking its procurement functions.

Umerov also launched an internal investigation into Bezrukova's activity at the DPA, which led to her suspension. At the same time, the minister appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, who also runs the DOT, as interim director general of the DPA.

One of NATO and European partners' requirements for Ukraine was the establishment of two agencies that would be directly responsible for procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not through the Defense Ministry or contractors.

Both organizations are responsible for procurement to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army. The DPA specializes in purchasing weapons and equipment, while the DOT buys food, fuel, and clothing.

"NATO in no way takes sides, does not support certain parties or certain individuals, whether it is the acting head of the agency (Zhumadilov), the former head of the agency, or the suspended head (Bezrukova). It does not matter; there are key principles," Stefanishyna said during her working visit to Brussels.

Stefanishyna added that such "aggressive public communication" is not beneficial inside or outside Ukraine.

"As a team responsible for Euro-Atlantic integration, of course, we communicate with the team from the Defense Ministry that all changes that take place should be in line with NATO recommendations in the field of defense procurement," she said.

"They were also approved at the Washington summit of the alliance, and I am confident that by the end of February this year, we will resolve the situation because, as a result of the agreements I have at NATO headquarters, a special meeting of the NATO committee will be held at the end of February to consider issues in this area."

According to Ukrainian law, supervisory boards can hire and fire the heads of state enterprises unilaterally. This means that legally, after the board's vote, Bezrukova should take over the DPA for another year.

However, the Defense Ministry, which oversees the DPA, recently amended the agency's charter, so the ministry can reverse the supervisory board's decisions.

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers say the amendments and Umerov's decision are "unlawful." Following Umerov's move, the DPA declared that it would continue to operate under Bezrukova's leadership.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center also filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to open an investigation against Umerov on suspicion of alleged abuse of power. On Jan. 28, NABU launched a criminal investigation into Umerov.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
