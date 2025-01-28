Defense Minister Umerov under investigation for possible abuse of power, office position, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has launched a criminal investigation into the potential abuse of power, as well as office position by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Jan. 28, citing NABU's statement.

On Jan. 23, the Defense Procurement Agency's (DPA) supervisory board voted unanimously to extend current director Maryna Bezrukova's contract for another year.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov however overruled the board's decision on Jan. 24, saying he would not renew Bezrukova's contract as head of the DPA. He cited allegedly unsatisfactory results as the reason and appointed Rustem Zhmadilov, who also manages the State Logistics Operator (DOT).

Umerov also dismissed two agency supervisory board members, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Following Umerov's move, the Anti-Corruption Action Center filed a complaint with NABU to open an investigation against Umerov on suspicion of alleged abuse of power.

Proceedings against Umerov opened at the request of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, NABU said.

According to Ukrainian law, if officials have abused their power or position in a manner leading to "serious consequences,"they are punishable by imprisonment for three to six years and disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

They must also pay a fine, ranging from Hr 757,000 ($18,000) to Hr 1,514,000 ($36,000).

According to Ukrainian law, supervisory boards have the authority to hire and fire the heads of state enterprises unilaterally. This means that legally, after the board's vote, Bezrukova should take over the Defense Procurement Agency for another year.

However, due to amendments recently made to the agency's charter by the Defense Ministry, which oversees the DPA, the ministry can reverse the supervisory board's decisions.

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers say the amendments and Umerov's decision are unlawful.

Following Umerov's move, DPA declared that it continues to operate under Bezrukova's leadership. Bezrukova took over the agency in January 2024, and her contract expires at the end of January 2025.