Procurement for Ukrainian forces may be blocked due to legal conflict, Defense Procurement Agency's head says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The acquisition of ammunition through the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) may be blocked due to a legal conflict, Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the agency, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On Jan. 23, the DPA's supervisory board unanimously voted to extend Bezrukova's contract for another year.

Yet, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov overruled the board's decision on Jan. 24, saying that he would not renew Bezrukova's contract as head of the DPA. He cited allegedly unsatisfactory results as the reason and appointed Rustem Zhmadilov, who also manages the State Logistics Operator (DOT).

Following Umerov's move, DPA declared that it continues to operate under Bezrukova's leadership.

"Contracting and supplies may be blocked because we are in a legal conflict. I cannot perform my duties now because of certain registration procedures," Bezrukova told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"The newly appointed interim acting director is also unlikely to be able to perform his duties, as his appointment contradicts the law, the charter, and in general, we actually have a legal block. I do not know why this was done; it is a very strange situation."

Bezrukova added that it is difficult to predict the consequences of the minister's decision and called the situation "a serious reputational loss" that could negatively affect relations with Ukraine's foreign partners.

"My only concern is how to get out of it properly and how we can bring it back to the right legal framework not to stop the contracting and supply processes, not to jeopardize my actions as the head of the agency," she said.

Bezrukova also noted that Umerov publicly supported her at staff meetings and did not express any complaints about her work's quality.

According to Ukrainian law, supervisory boards have the authority to hire and fire the heads of state enterprises unilaterally. This means that legally, after the board's vote, Bezrukova should take over the Defense Procurement Agency for another year.

However, due to amendments recently made to the agency's charter by the Defense Ministry, which oversees the DPA, the ministry can reverse the supervisory board's decisions.

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers say that the amendments and Umerov’s decision are "unlawful."

Following Umerov's move, the Anti-Corruption Action Center filed a complaint with the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to open an investigation against Umerov on suspicion of alleged abuse of power.

Bezrukova took over the agency in January 2024, and her contract expires at the end of January 2025.