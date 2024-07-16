Death toll of Russia's July 14 attack on Donetsk Oblast town rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian attack against Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on July 14 has risen to three as rescue operations had concluded, the Interior Ministry said on July 16.

Myrnohrad, a town less than 20 kilometers (under 12 miles) west of the front line, came under a Russian missile attack over the weekend, damaging a residential building and an administrative building.

Seven people were injured in the attack, and seven more were rescued from the rubble by first responders, the Interior Ministry said.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia since 2014, suffers some of the heaviest daily attacks by Russia while Moscow's troops are pushing forward in multiple directions.

Over the past day, eight people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said in his morning report on July 16.