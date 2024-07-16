Skip to content
Death toll of Russia's July 14 attack on Donetsk Oblast town rises to 3

by Martin Fornusek July 16, 2024 10:56 AM 1 min read
Rescue workers clearing out rubble in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on July 16, 2024, following a Russian missile attack two days prior. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
The death toll of a Russian attack against Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on July 14 has risen to three as rescue operations had concluded, the Interior Ministry said on July 16.

Myrnohrad, a town less than 20 kilometers (under 12 miles) west of the front line, came under a Russian missile attack over the weekend, damaging a residential building and an administrative building.

Seven people were injured in the attack, and seven more were rescued from the rubble by first responders, the Interior Ministry said.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia since 2014, suffers some of the heaviest daily attacks by Russia while Moscow's troops are pushing forward in multiple directions.

Over the past day, eight people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said in his morning report on July 16.

7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
