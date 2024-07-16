Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 16 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 16.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 51-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured when Russia struck the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupiansk district shortly before midnight on July 15, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day injured eight civilians – five in Lyman, two in Chasiv Yar, and one in Illinka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A kindergarten, an administrative building, high-rise buildings, houses, and other property were reported as damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.