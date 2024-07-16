Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 16, 2024 10:02 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 16, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 16 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 16.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 51-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured when Russia struck the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupiansk district shortly before midnight on July 15, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day injured eight civilians – five in Lyman, two in Chasiv Yar, and one in Illinka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.  A kindergarten, an administrative building, high-rise buildings, houses, and other property were reported as damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
