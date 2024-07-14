Skip to content
Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, War, Ukraine, Russia, News Feed, Lyman
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure at least 9

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2024 8:31 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 14. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked Lyman and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on July 14, killing one person and injuring at least nine, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Myrnohrad, a Russian missile attack targeted an administrative building and a multi-story residential building, Filashkin said.

As of 6:30 p.m. local time, one person was known to be killed in the Myrnohrad strike, and six more were injured. Two more people are thought to be trapped under the rubble, according to the governor.

In Lyman, the attack hit one building and a coffee shop, injuring three.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 14. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russia has been carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, since it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the Kanal neighborhood of the region's embattled town of Chasiv Yar.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2 that fighting had been particularly intense in recent weeks around the town of Toretsk, located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Chasiv Yar.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
