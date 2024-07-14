Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure at least 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Lyman and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on July 14, killing one person and injuring at least nine, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Myrnohrad, a Russian missile attack targeted an administrative building and a multi-story residential building, Filashkin said.

As of 6:30 p.m. local time, one person was known to be killed in the Myrnohrad strike, and six more were injured. Two more people are thought to be trapped under the rubble, according to the governor.

In Lyman, the attack hit one building and a coffee shop, injuring three.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 14. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russia has been carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, since it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the Kanal neighborhood of the region's embattled town of Chasiv Yar.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2 that fighting had been particularly intense in recent weeks around the town of Toretsk, located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Chasiv Yar.