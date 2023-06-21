Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Death toll in Russia's June 14 attack on Odesa rises to 4

by Daria Shulzhenko June 21, 2023 10:54 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14. (Photo: Ukrainian Southern Command)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's June 14 missile attack on Odesa has risen to four people, the Odesa City Council reported on June 21.

The authorities said a man had died in the hospital but did not provide further details.

Russia launched a missile attack at the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, hitting the warehouse of a retail chain and causing a large fire.

Earlier reports said three of the warehouse's employees were killed. The attack also injured 13 people.

Missile debris also damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, and shops in the city center.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces had fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Three of them were shot down.

Russia also attacked Odesa overnight on June 19. Four Kalibr missiles were launched against Odesa Oblast but were all intercepted, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

