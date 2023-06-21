Death toll in Russia's June 14 attack on Odesa rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's June 14 missile attack on Odesa has risen to four people, the Odesa City Council reported on June 21.

The authorities said a man had died in the hospital but did not provide further details.

Russia launched a missile attack at the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, hitting the warehouse of a retail chain and causing a large fire.

Earlier reports said three of the warehouse's employees were killed. The attack also injured 13 people.

Missile debris also damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, and shops in the city center.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces had fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Three of them were shot down.

Russia also attacked Odesa overnight on June 19. Four Kalibr missiles were launched against Odesa Oblast but were all intercepted, according to the Ukrainian authorities.