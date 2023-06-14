Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 missiles, 9 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down three out of 10 Russian cruise missiles and nine out of 10 kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 14.

Russian forces fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Three of them were shot down, one hit a civilian target in the city, the report said.

According to Ukraine's Southern Command, at least three people were killed and 13 injured in the Odesa strike.

Russia also launched six Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Rostov direction. According to the Air Force, they hit Donetsk Oblast, with the consequences still to be confirmed.

Some 10 Shahed-131/131 kamikaze drones were also launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, nine of which were shot down, the report said.