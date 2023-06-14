Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 missiles, 9 drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek June 14, 2023 9:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down three out of 10 Russian cruise missiles and nine out of 10 kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 14.

Russian forces fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast. Three of them were shot down, one hit a civilian target in the city, the report said.

According to Ukraine's Southern Command, at least three people were killed and 13 injured in the Odesa strike.

Russia also launched six Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Rostov direction. According to the Air Force, they hit Donetsk Oblast, with the consequences still to be confirmed.

Some 10 Shahed-131/131 kamikaze drones were also launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, nine of which were shot down, the report said.

Three killed, at least 13 injured in Russia’s overnight missile strike on Odesa
Three people were killed and at least 13 were injured after Russia launched a missile attack at the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, Ukraine’s Southern Command reported in a post on Facebook.
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
