News Feed, Kyiv, Ukraine, Civilian casualties
Death toll from Feb. 7 attack on Kyiv rises to 5

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2024 2:03 PM 1 min read
The residential building in Kyiv caught fire after the Russian army attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones on February 7, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
The death toll from Russia's attack against Kyiv on Feb. 7 rose to five after a woman died of her injuries, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts were also targeted in the large-scale attack, with 20 Russian missiles shot down over the capital alone. Over 50 people were injured, according to local authorities.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, four people were found dead in Kyiv under the rubble of the damaged high-rise building in the city's Holosiivskyi district. Some 60 residents of the building were evacuated.

According to Klitschko, the woman was also injured in the building in Holosiivskyi district and had been in an "extremely serious condition."

"Doctors fought for the woman's life for a week" until she died in hospital, Klitschko said.

This was not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.

‘My hatred only grows:’ Kyiv residents lament over their homes destroyed by Russian attack
On Feb. 7, Russia launched its latest large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other oblasts. At least five people were killed and dozens were wounded.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news

6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
4:02 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.
