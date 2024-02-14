Death toll from Feb. 7 attack on Kyiv rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll from Russia's attack against Kyiv on Feb. 7 rose to five after a woman died of her injuries, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts were also targeted in the large-scale attack, with 20 Russian missiles shot down over the capital alone. Over 50 people were injured, according to local authorities.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, four people were found dead in Kyiv under the rubble of the damaged high-rise building in the city's Holosiivskyi district. Some 60 residents of the building were evacuated.

According to Klitschko, the woman was also injured in the building in Holosiivskyi district and had been in an "extremely serious condition."

"Doctors fought for the woman's life for a week" until she died in hospital, Klitschko said.

This was not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.