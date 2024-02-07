Air Force: Ukraine downs 29 missiles, 15 drones launched by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses downed 44 of the 64 Russian projectiles launched early on Feb. 7, the Air Force reported. The intercepted weaponry included 29 missiles and 15 drones.

The attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblast, killing at least one person and injuring at least 13 as of 9:45 a.m.

Following its usual strategy, Russia launched a combined attack using Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones and various types of missiles.

Some 20 Shaheds were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

Russia also attacked with 29 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, launched from 10 Tu-95MS bomber planes around the Engels airbase in Russia's Saratov Oblast and the Caspian Sea.

Four Kh-22 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers around Sevastopol and Kursk, three Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea and Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Finally, Russian forces attacked with five S-300 anti-air missiles, with the launchers based in the border oblast of Belgorod.

Next to the 15 Shahed drones, Ukrainian defenses also destroyed all three Kalibr missiles and 26 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles.

This was not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, 2023, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.