News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack
Air Force: Ukraine downs 29 missiles, 15 drones launched by Russia

by Martin Fornusek February 7, 2024 10:20 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defenses downed 44 of the 64 Russian projectiles launched early on Feb. 7, the Air Force reported. The intercepted weaponry included 29 missiles and 15 drones.

The attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblast, killing at least one person and injuring at least 13 as of 9:45 a.m.

Following its usual strategy, Russia launched a combined attack using Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones and various types of missiles.

Some 20 Shaheds were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

Russia also attacked with 29 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, launched from 10 Tu-95MS bomber planes around the Engels airbase in Russia's Saratov Oblast and the Caspian Sea.

Four Kh-22 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers around Sevastopol and Kursk, three Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea and Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Finally, Russian forces attacked with five S-300 anti-air missiles, with the launchers based in the border oblast of Belgorod.

Next to the 15 Shahed drones, Ukrainian defenses also destroyed all three Kalibr missiles and 26 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles.

This was not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, 2023, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.

Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack against Ukraine
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning on Feb. 7. Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts were among those targeted, according to the latest information.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Editors' Picks

