Danish shipyard to receive another Russia-linked LNG tanker — before representing Denmark at state-backed trade fair pavilion

Denmark's Fayard shipyard is about to receive a third Russian-linked liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker this summer, even as the company is set to represent the country at an international trade fair, the environmental and sanctions-monitoring NGO Urgewald told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 27.

The Boris Davydov tanker, sailing under the Cypriot flag, anchored just north of the Odense Fjord, where Fayard is located, on Aug. 27. According to Urgewald, the ship is part of a specialized fleet of Arc7 LNG icebreaking carriers that ship gas for Russia's Yamal LNG venture.

The NGO noted that the ship has carried 50 cargoes of Russian Yamal LNG worth about 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) since it was last serviced at Fayard in September 2023.

Yamal LNG, located on Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula, is one of the country's largest LNG projects, accounting for over 60% of its total LNG exports. Energy sales play a key role in sustaining Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Fayard remains the last EU shipyard still servicing the Russian-linked LNG fleet, earning criticism from Ukraine, European lawmakers, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

As the tanker approached the Danish port, campaigners at Urgewald lambasted Denmark for "speaking with two voices" on Fayard.

The shipyard is scheduled to represent the country at the Pavilion of Denmark at SMM Hamburg, a major maritime trade fair held in the northern German port city between Sept. 1 and 4.

The pavilion is organized by Danish Export — Marine, a maritime industry group, with the support of the Danish Foreign Ministry through its trade and export arm.

Denmark has been a key ally of Ukraine throughout Russia's full-scale war, providing extensive military and financial support and advocating for the country's integration into NATO and the EU.

"Denmark is speaking with two voices," Alexander Kirk, sanctions campaigner at Urgewald, said in a statement shared with the Kyiv Independent.

Kirk stressed that the "Danish government cannot condemn Fayard's actions on one day and promote it under the Danish flag the next." He urged the Foreign Ministry to "review Fayard's place in the pavilion if the shipyard doesn't stop servicing the Arc7 fleet."

The Danish prime minister previously said it is "incomprehensible" that a shipyard in her home country could be contributing to Russia's war, urging Fayard to "stop."

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the Danish Foreign Ministry and Frederiksen's office for comment.

Servicing the Russian-linked LNG tankers is not illegal, and the EU has ramped up purchases from Russia's Yamal project as the bloc-wide ban on Russian LNG is set to take effect in January 2027.

Boris Davydov is owned by the Greek shipping company Dynagas, which was granted an EU sanctions waiver to ship Russian LNG to third countries even after the import ban takes effect.

"As a Ukrainian, it's very difficult to hear that a shipyard that is prolonging the life of Russia's Arctic LNG fleet gets showcased under Denmark's own flag at a state-backed pavilion," said Svitlana Romanko, founder and executive director at the Ukrainian Razom We Stand advocacy group.

"Every tanker Fayard repairs helps keep billions of euros in Kremlin gas revenue flowing — revenue that funds the missiles and drones targeted at Ukrainians, resulting in the deaths of our loved ones every day."

Fayard received two other Russian-linked LNG tankers, Rudolf Samoylovich and Georgiy Brusilov, on June 30 and July 23, respectively. Urgewald expects the shipyard to service six Arc7 LNG carriers before the EU ban takes effect early next year.