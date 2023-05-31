Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Czech Senate adopts resolution backing Ukraine’s fast-track accession to NATO

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 1:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech Senate on May 31 passed a resolution expressing its support for Ukraine's expedited accession to NATO, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on his Facebook page.

The resolution recognizes Ukraine's determination and readiness to uphold Euro-Atlantic values. According to the document, Ukraine's victory in the war with the Russia and the country's accession to NATO are in the interests of the Czech Republic’s security.

The resolution also highlights the Czech Republic's support for training the Ukrainian military and providing weapons and other military equipment in coordination with NATO allies.

Stefanchuk added that the Czech Senate emphasizes in the resolution that the NATO summit in Vilnius should confirm a strong political commitment to Ukraine, because Ukraine’s accession to NATO will significantly strengthen the military potential of the Alliance and preserve the international order based on UN rules and regulations. The summit is scheduled for July 11-12.

Earlier, Polish Senate backed Ukraine's accelerated NATO accession following the example of Sweden and Finland.

In late September, 2022 Ukraine formally requested an “accelerated accession” to join NATO, as a response to Russia formally annexing four Ukrainian oblasts. However, until Moscow's war against Ukraine ends, the country's prospects of NATO membership seem to remain low.

Estonian parliament calls for ‘concrete steps’ on Ukraine’s NATO accession at Vilnius summit
The Estonian parliament adopted a statement in support of Ukraine’s NATO accession on May 17. It urges NATO allies to invite Ukraine to join the alliance and formulate “concrete and unequivocal steps” needed to speed up the accession process at the July NATO summit.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
