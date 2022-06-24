Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Disney casts Ukrainian actress in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

November 30, 2021 6:49 amby Asami Terajima
(Oleg Petrasiuk)

Ivanna Sakhno will reportedly be playing a newly-created character in the Disney+ limited series “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” a spinoff from the hit show “The Mandalorian.” Details about Sakhno’s character have not been revealed.

The series, which is gearing up for production, will follow the fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano, starring Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. “Star Wars: Ashoka” will reportedly debut in late 2022 or 2023.

Sakhno, 24, was born in Kyiv but moved to Hollywood at 15 to pursue a career in acting. She is best known for her roles in sci-fi film “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Asami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

