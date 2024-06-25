Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, mykola tyshchenko, State Bureau of Investigation, Presidential Office
Edit post

Court orders house arrest for controversial lawmaker Tyshchenko

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 2:45 AM 2 min read
Lawmaker Mykola Tyshchenko attends court on June 25, 2024 in Kyiv. The State Bureau of Investigation accused the politician of illegally imprisoning a former serviceman. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Kyiv Pechersk District court on June 25 approved the prosecutor's request to impose round-the-clock house arrest on controversial Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Tyshchenko.  

Tyshchenko was charged with illegally detaining a former soldier, the State Bureau of Investigation announced on the same day. The court required the lawmaker to surrender his passport for international travel and not leave his residence without the investigator's permission.

Lawmaker's charges were prompted by widely circulated videos from earlier in June showing Tyshchenko and his bodyguards arguing and then fighting with a veteran, Dmytro Pavlov, who was walking with his child in the city center of Dnipro.

The videos depict Tyshchenko and his bodyguards approaching Pavlov and asking for his documents, which reportedly instigated the argument and ensuing fight.

According to the bureau, Pavlov was detained for an unspecified period and sustained physical injuries during the incident. Tyshchenko later confirmed that he had been in Dnipro at the time of the attack, claiming he was there to investigate a purported network of bot farms.

After the videos circulated, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that Tyshchenko's behavior was "absolutely disgraceful." Yermak added that he has known Tyshchenko for a long time and previously christened his son.

The story caused a widespread backlash from activists and soldiers, with many calling for Tyshchenko's arrest.

During the hearing, Tyshchenko said that he joined the Verkhovna Rada following the president and would continue to implement his ideas: "I came to the parliament after the president, and I continue to implement his ideas." The judge then asked him to stay on topic.

Tyshchenko is no stranger to controversy and was expelled from the parliamentary faction of Zelensky's Servant of the People party in January 2023 following a reportedly unsanctioned trip to Thailand during wartime.

Zelensky dismisses Lieutenant General accused by soldiers of heavy losses
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 24 that he had replaced the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.