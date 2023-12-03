Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Commander: Russian infantry activity rising in southeastern front line

by Alexander Khrebet December 3, 2023 2:46 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank in the Avdiivka axis in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have reduced the number of airstrikes against Ukraine but intensified infantry activity on the southeastern front line, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group, reported on Dec. 3.

He said 55 skirmishes between Ukrainian and Russian were forces recorded  on the southeastern front lines over the past day.

Russia has lost 440 troops and nine pieces of military hardware, while around 10 Russian soldiers surrendered in the area over the past day. He didn’t specify whether Russian troops were killed or wounded in action, or both.  

Meanwhile, the commander said that Russian combat aircraft activity is low in the area. The Ukrainian military recorded five airstrikes in the area over the past day, with several KAB-guided bombs striking undisclosed locations in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are holding defense lines in the Avdiivka and Mariinka axes while conducting an offensive toward Melitopol.

Tarnavskyi reported repelling 25 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka axis, 11 more near Mariinka, three Russian assaults near Vuhledar and Shakhtarsk directions, and 12 attacks near Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The attacks on Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, a major city in the Donbas, have been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces have lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near the front-line town.

Russia has been trying to capture the small town just north of occupied Donetsk since 2014.

Ukraine’s fight to heal millions of children scarred by Russia’s war
Editor’s note: The children’s full names are not revealed in this story to protect their identity. The location of the camp they attend is also not revealed for security reasons. Western Ukraine — At the Gen.Camp tucked away in western Ukraine, children spend much of their day throwing
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.