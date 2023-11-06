Military: Russia loses almost 7,000 soldiers killed or wounded near Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian losses near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast have included almost 7,000 soldiers killed or wounded, 100 tanks, and 250 other armored vehicles in the past three weeks, the 47th Mechanized Brigade said on Nov. 6.

The unit published a video on its social media showing the destruction of Russian armor in the sector by forces of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, the 110th Mechanized Brigade, and the Presidential Brigade "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi."

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes.

0:00 / 1× Drone footage reportedly capturing the destruction of Russian armor near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Published on Nov. 6, 2023. (47th Mechanized Brigade/Telegram)

"Russian occupiers are unable to surround Avdiivka thanks to the actions of our defenders," the 47th Mechanized Brigade said.

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said that according to geolocated footage published on Nov. 3, Russia advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka, some four kilometers north of Avdiivka towards the railway line north of the city.

The White House assessed that the Kremlin is likely to continue its offensive in the coming months and "may achieve some tactical successes."

This will, however, come at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers thrown into battle without proper training and with poor morale, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.