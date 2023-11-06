Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Russia loses almost 7,000 soldiers killed or wounded near Avdiivka

by Martin Fornusek November 6, 2023 11:38 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers in the destroyed city of Avdiivka on Oct. 26, 2023, in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian losses near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast have included almost 7,000 soldiers killed or wounded, 100 tanks, and 250 other armored vehicles in the past three weeks, the 47th Mechanized Brigade said on Nov. 6.

The unit published a video on its social media showing the destruction of Russian armor in the sector by forces of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, the 110th Mechanized Brigade, and the Presidential Brigade "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi."

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes.

0:00
/
Drone footage reportedly capturing the destruction of Russian armor near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Published on Nov. 6, 2023. (47th Mechanized Brigade/Telegram)

"Russian occupiers are unable to surround Avdiivka thanks to the actions of our defenders," the 47th Mechanized Brigade said.

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said that according to geolocated footage published on Nov. 3, Russia advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka, some four kilometers north of Avdiivka towards the railway line north of the city.

The White House assessed that the Kremlin is likely to continue its offensive in the coming months and "may achieve some tactical successes."

This will, however, come at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers thrown into battle without proper training and with poor morale, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
