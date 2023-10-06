Russia shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, 3 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Oct. 6.

The shelling caused a building to catch fire, destroying three apartments.

A 76-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized due to burns and carbon monoxide poisoning, Syniehubov said.

On Oct. 1, a 63-year-old man was killed by a Russian artillery attack while riding his bicycle in Vovchansk.

Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022. Its residents come under regular attack from Russian forces.