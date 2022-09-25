CBS: Zelensky believes Putin isn’t bluffing about nuclear threats

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons “could be a reality.” He added that Putin “wants to scare the whole world” with nuclear blackmail. “I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat,” Zelensky said in an interview with CBS. “We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue.”