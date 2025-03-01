Italy to provide Ukraine with $13 million to restore energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rome signed an agreement with Kyiv on Feb. 28 to provide Ukraine with 13 million euros ($13.5 million) directed towards the country's Energy Support Fund, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced.

The funding will be used to support "the restoration of Ukraine’s energy sector," a news release from the Energy Ministry read.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, testing Ukraine's resolve as the country is enduring another winter.

"This assistance will allow us to procure essential equipment and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system at a time when the enemy is relentlessly attacking energy facilities," Ukraine’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Italy signed an agreement with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to launch a 2 million euro ($2.07 million) project to strengthen Ukraine's energy system, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends.

Material losses from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have amounted to "billions of dollars," according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Halushchenko said on Feb. 24 that Russia has launched more than 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the three years of its full-scale invasion.

Over the past three years, Russian troops have occupied territories hosting energy facilities producing 18 gigawatts (GW) of generation. The occupied facilities include hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.







