Deploying jets to protect Ukraine would lead to escalation, UK foreign secretary says

Deploying Western fighter jets to protect Ukraine from missile strikes, as was done for Israel on April 14, would lead to "dangerous escalation," U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on air on April 15.

Iran carried out a massive aerial attack on Israel on April 14 and launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, according to Israel's Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel and its allies downed the vast majority of the drones and missiles before they even reached Israeli territory.

The U.K.'s Royal Air Force (RAF) downed "a number of drones" over the airspace of Iraq and Syria, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed.

Speaking live on LBC radio, Cameron said that the RAF could not defend Ukrainian airspace in the same way as "the one thing" that needs to be avoided is "NATO troops directly engaging with Russian troops."

Ukraine should be provided with support "in terms of money, in terms of money, and crucially in terms of weapons," but "actually putting NATO forces directly in conflict with Russian forces, I think that would be a dangerous escalation,' Cameron said.

When asked why the West cannot give Ukraine more direct help in shooting down drones, Cameron responded that "what Ukraine needs right now is not Western planes over their skies."

"What they desperately want and what we need to give them is more air defense systems," which are "more effective," Cameron argued.

Cameron pointed to Ukraine's urgent calls for more Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 6 that Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he is for now focused on securing seven to protect Ukraine's largest cities.

Germany announced on April 13 that it will provide Ukraine with one more Patriot air defense system to fend off increased Russian attacks.