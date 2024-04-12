Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attacks, Russian aggression, Air Force
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat April 12, 2024 7:41 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 16 of the 17 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 12.

The Russian drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with a single Kh-59 guided missile that was launched from occupied Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launch.

The drones were intercepted over Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

According to Suspilne, drone fragments reportedly fell on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causing a fire at a energy facility. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the drone attacks.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on April 11, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 57 of the 82 missiles and drones launched by Russia. The attacks targeted critical infrastructure, completely destroying Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches large-scale attack, destroys critical energy infrastructure
Key updates on April 11: * Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure * Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading * Mayor: Russia’s war causes at least $2.9 billion in damages to Mykolaiv * Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 5 * Ground…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk





Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.