Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 16 of the 17 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 12.

The Russian drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with a single Kh-59 guided missile that was launched from occupied Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launch.

The drones were intercepted over Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

According to Suspilne, drone fragments reportedly fell on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causing a fire at a energy facility. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the drone attacks.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on April 11, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 57 of the 82 missiles and drones launched by Russia. The attacks targeted critical infrastructure, completely destroying Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast.















