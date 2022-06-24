Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrposhta to build fully-automated mail sorting complex in Dnipro

November 20, 2021 1:01 amby Asami Terajima
(Ukrposhta)

Ukraine’s state-owned postal service Ukrposhta signed an agreement with Grand Impeks to construct a fully-automated mail sorting complex in the regional capital of Dnipro on Nov. 19. The step is expected to speed up delivery times.

The new facility will be built on an eight-hectare plot close to the Dnipro airport. The project will cost Ukrposhta $49 million. The company hopes the complex will become the main location to sort and process postal items for central Ukraine.

Ukrposhta is Ukraine’s biggest postal service with over 11,000 post offices across the country. Yet its main rival, the privately owned Nova Poshta, leads in shipment of both mail and packages.

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

