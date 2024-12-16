Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Olaf Scholz, Ukraine, European Union, Taurus missiles
Edit post

Bundestag votes no confidence in Scholz government, elections set for February

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 16, 2024 7:28 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement to the media following the win of Donald Trump in U.S. presidential elections on Novю 6, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Many people in Germany see the outcome with anxiety, fearing a negative impact for the German economy and its security. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz failed a confidence vote in the Bundestag on Dec. 16, paving the way for early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 23.

Out of 717 lawmakers who participated in the vote, only 207 supported Scholz’s government, matching the size of his Social Democratic Party (SPD) faction. A total of 394 MPs expressed no confidence, while 116 abstained.

The SPD faces criticism for its defense policies, including its refusal to deliver Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

According to a leaked draft of the party's election platform, the SPD remains opposed to the missiles, citing that providing them could escalate Germany’s involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. Scholz has maintained this stance despite calls from Kyiv and other Western allies.

With Scholz’s government in shambles, conservative rival touts more decisive Ukraine strategy
Editor’s note: The article was updated to reflect Friedrich Merz’s latest comments regarding the debt brake. For the second time in his life, Friedrich Merz is a step away from taking charge of Germany. Losing the fight to control the Christian Democratic Union in 2002 to future Chancellor Angela…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has voiced support for supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Merz, whose CDU/CSU alliance is leading in the polls ahead of the February election, visited Kyiv and pledged a more assertive approach to arming Ukraine.

"We want your army to be capable of hitting military bases in Russia. Not civilians, not infrastructure, but military targets from which your country is being attacked," Merz said during his visit, although he cautioned that the missiles would not be a “miraculous” solution to the conflict.

The CDU’s election platform reportedly commits to comprehensive support for Ukraine, including diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and military aid.

Merz has also argued that Germany could lift restrictions on the Taurus missiles without becoming a direct participant in the war, following precedents set by the U.K. and U.S.

As the elections approach, defense and foreign policy are likely to remain central issues, with the CDU positioning itself as a stronger ally to Ukraine compared to Scholz’s SPD.

Taurus missiles: Why Ukraine wants them – and Germany hesitates
When faced with questions from German lawmakers on March 13, Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again said “no” to the delivery of the Taurus long-range missile to Ukraine. “Prudence is not something that one can qualify as a weakness. Prudence is something that the citizens of our country are entitled to…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.